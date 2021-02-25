Waitsfield home burns down, due to chimney fire

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waitsfield home burns down, Wednesday afternoon on Main Street.

Police say around 3:30 PM, the Waitsfield Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire and upon arrival found a single-family home ingulfed in flames.

The investigation revealed that the homeowner was home at the time, when he noticed the smell of smoke. He discovered that the chimney for the wood burning stove was plugged and he tried to clear the blockage.

Police say, once the blockage was clear, he noticed smoke and then fire coming from the eave on the south side of his home.

Police say, its determined the fire began in the chimney at the rear of the home and spread into the roof system. The chimney had not been serviced and the condition of the wood burning stove could not be evaluated because the structure was significantly damaged.

Police say there are no injuries and the homeowner is being assisted by friends in the area.

The home is considered a total loss.

