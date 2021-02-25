Walgreens in Vt. now taking appointments for 65-plus age group

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters ages 65-plus can now make an appointment at Walgreens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Anyone in that age group as of Thursday can go online or call 1-800-Walgreens to make an appointment to be vaccinated. There are no walk-ins.

Walgreens has received an unanticipated 4,300 dose increase from the CDC.

Vermont officials will be opening up registration for the 65-plus age group on Monday at 8:15 a.m.

Kinney Drugs will also open their online registration Monday.

Everyone who has previously been eligible to receive a vaccine continues to be eligible and can make their appointments now.

