Walgreens in Vt. now taking appointments for 65-plus age group

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters ages 65-plus can now make an appointment at Walgreens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Anyone in that age group as of Thursday can go online or call 1-800-Walgreens to make an appointment to be vaccinated. There are no walk-ins.

Walgreens has received an unanticipated 4,300 dose increase from the CDC.

Vermont officials will be opening up registration for the 65-plus age group on Monday at 8:15 a.m.

Kinney Drugs will also open their online registration Monday.

Everyone who has previously been eligible to receive a vaccine continues to be eligible and can make their appointments now.

