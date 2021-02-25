BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Up and down, our temperatures are all over the place these days!

A cold northwesterly breeze has brought our temperatures back down to more seasonable levels but at least we have gotten the sun back this afternoon!

Tonight, it will be mostly clear, and chilly, with lows dropping into the single number and low teens.

Friday, we expect lots of sunshine but it will still be a little chilly, with highs holding in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The next system will bring some snow to the region early Saturday morning, but that will change over to rain quickly in all regions except the highest peaks. Temperatures will reach the 40s again for most of us.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend, with partly sunny skies and temperatures still climbing into the 40s!

Then another clipper system will bring some rain/snow showers on Sunday night and Monday. Another round of cold air will arrive Monday night into Tuesday on blustery NNW winds, so winter is not done with us yet!

