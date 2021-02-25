BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After that nice, spring preview on Wednesday, it’s back to winter again today.

The final clipper in a string of clippers that came through here this week brought a few snow/rain showers late Wednesday. As it cruised through overnight, colder air was pulled down from the north on the back side of the departing system. So, temperatures will be back to below normal levels today - in the 20s north to the low/mid 30s south, but blustery NW winds will make it feel like the teens, and even single digits by late afternoon & evening in our north-central and northeastern areas. After a few, lingering AM snow showers, we’ll be partly sunny in the afternoon.

It will be mainly clear, but cold, overnight. Friday will feature lots of sunshine, but it will be staying on the chilly side.

The warmer air will make a comeback over the weekend with highs getting back into the 40s for most of us. But we’ll also see a return to one of those clipper systems on Saturday, with a few snow & rain showers.

Most of Sunday will be a MAX Advantage day with partly sunny skies and temperatures getting into the mid-40s.

Then another clipper system will bring some rain/snow showers on Sunday night & Monday. Another shot of cold air will come barreling in Monday night into Tuesday on blustery NNW winds. But that cold air won’t last long, as we bounce back up into the upper 30s again for Wednesday.

Watch out for icy patches on the roads & sidewalks today with those temperatures down below the freezing mark again. -Gary

