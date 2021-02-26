Advertisement

Barre voters to decide whether to fly Black Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line flags

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate regarding which flags to raise in Barre will be settled on Town Meeting Day.

Voters will vote on a proposed charter change which reads “Barre City shall only fly the city, state, United States and POW/MIA flags.”

Councilor Michael Boutin sponsored the proposal after the city council spent months debating a request to fly the Black Lives Matter flag after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last spring.

In November, the Barre City Council voted to raise the BLM flag for 30 days but only if 21 other special flags could also get a turn to fly over the course of the next two years. That includes the Thin Blue Line flag which shows support for law enforcement.

Boutin says both flags sparked controversy.

“A lot of community members were not happy with putting up the Black Lives Matter flag and a lot of community members were not happy with the Thin Blue Line flag,” he said. “It just goes to show you the diverse opinions in Barre City.”

Some voters have already cast their ballots and voted no on the item.

“It’s limiting and it doesn’t allow for the expression of the city in support of athletes, in support of special occasions,” said Bernadette Rose.

“This is a backlash to the Black Lives Matter flag being flown,” said Ellen Kaye. “Putting that flag up says to people of every background: we want this to be a welcoming place. And restricting that is a bad idea.”

Other voters think this is the safest compromise.

“I think it’s less divisive. It’s simple,” said Brian Judd. “But I will back whatever the people of Barre decide. I will accept whatever that decision is. And it’s just that simple.”

Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 2.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
File photo
Walgreens fixes website problem so Vermonters 65+ can register for vaccinations
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Goats at Joneslan Farm
Longtime dairy farm switches from cows to goats
Courtesy: Irasburg Fire Department
Worker burned in Ethan Allen Mill fire

Latest News

barre flags
Barre voters to decide what flags should be flown in the city, on town meeting day
Welch: Vermont may get $900M from “American Rescue Plan”
Tyshane Smith, 18 was arrested in Florida.
University Mall shooting suspect arrested in Florida
File photo
Burlington police continue racial justice discussions