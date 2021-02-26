Barre voters to decide whether to fly Black Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line flags

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate regarding which flags to raise in Barre will be settled on Town Meeting Day.

Voters will vote on a proposed charter change which reads “Barre City shall only fly the city, state, United States and POW/MIA flags.”

Councilor Michael Boutin sponsored the proposal after the city council spent months debating a request to fly the Black Lives Matter flag after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last spring.

In November, the Barre City Council voted to raise the BLM flag for 30 days but only if 21 other special flags could also get a turn to fly over the course of the next two years. That includes the Thin Blue Line flag which shows support for law enforcement.

Boutin says both flags sparked controversy.

“A lot of community members were not happy with putting up the Black Lives Matter flag and a lot of community members were not happy with the Thin Blue Line flag,” he said. “It just goes to show you the diverse opinions in Barre City.”

Some voters have already cast their ballots and voted no on the item.

“It’s limiting and it doesn’t allow for the expression of the city in support of athletes, in support of special occasions,” said Bernadette Rose.

“This is a backlash to the Black Lives Matter flag being flown,” said Ellen Kaye. “Putting that flag up says to people of every background: we want this to be a welcoming place. And restricting that is a bad idea.”

Other voters think this is the safest compromise.

“I think it’s less divisive. It’s simple,” said Brian Judd. “But I will back whatever the people of Barre decide. I will accept whatever that decision is. And it’s just that simple.”

Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 2.

