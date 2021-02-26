Advertisement

Brattleboro student takes high honors in annual Sanders essay contest

Feb. 26, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congratulations are in order for the winner of the 11th annual State of the Union Essay contest sponsored by Senator Bernie Sanders.

There were 319 students from 42 Vermont high schools that participated in this year’s competition.

Dom Amato spoke with first-place winner Will Taggard, a junior at Brattleboro Union High School, who focused his essay on changing the Electoral College process in presidential elections.

Click here to read the essays of all the winners and finalists.

