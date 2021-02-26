Calls grow for Cuomo harassment inquiry. But by whom?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A former aide’s allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss during years of sexual harassment have spurred calls for an investigation - and questions about who might meaningfully conduct one.

The requests to investigate are highlighting the politics and complexities of potentially doing so, particularly given longstanding complaints that the state ethics commission isn’t independent enough.

A spokesperson for the Joint Commission on Public Ethics said Thursday he couldn’t comment on any matter that is or might be under investigation.

Cuomo has denied the allegations from former aide Lindsey Boylan.

