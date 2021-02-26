Advertisement

Calls grow for Cuomo harassment inquiry. But by whom?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A former aide’s allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss during years of sexual harassment have spurred calls for an investigation - and questions about who might meaningfully conduct one.

The requests to investigate are highlighting the politics and complexities of potentially doing so, particularly given longstanding complaints that the state ethics commission isn’t independent enough.

A spokesperson for the Joint Commission on Public Ethics said Thursday he couldn’t comment on any matter that is or might be under investigation.

Cuomo has denied the allegations from former aide Lindsey Boylan. 

Related Stories:

Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

Cuomo denies former aide’s sexual harassment allegations

Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex.
Middlesex church destroyed by fire
NH parents accused of causing toddler’s fentanyl death
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home

Latest News

File photo
Burlington police continue racial justice discussions
The Vermont Agency of Education is surveying teachers on whether they are interested in getting...
Vt. Education Agency surveys teachers on COVID vaccinations
Gospel Fest returns with interviews and clips from prior performances
Gospel Fest gears up for online retrospective
‘Stand your ground’ from your car advances in New Hampshire