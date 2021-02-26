Davis named America East Player of the Year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM men’s basketball junior forward Ryan Davis has been named the 2020-21 Kevin Roberson America East Player of the Year, the conference announced Thursday morning. It’s the fifth straight time a Vermont player has won the award and 13th time overall.

Davis made the most of his twelve regular season games in a Catamount uniform this Winter, pacing America East in field goal percentage while finishing second in scoring and ninth in rebounding. He has been so impressive that as of Thursday, he trails only Iowa’s Luka Garza in national player efficiency rating.

Davis joins a long list of Cats who have won the award, including former teammate Anthony Lamb who was named Player of the Year each of the past two seasons. Award namesake Kevin Roberson, Matt Johnson, T.J. Sorrentine, Taylor Coppenrath (three times), Marqus Blakely (twice), Trae Bell-Haynes (twice), and Lamb (twice) are the other UVM players to have been named Player of the Year.

Stef Smith and Ben Shungu were the two other Cats to garner recognition from the league, with each being named to the conference’s Second Team and Shungu also being tabbed for the Defensive Team. It’s Smith’s third America East honor after a First Team nod last year and an All-Rookie selection in 2018. Shungu’s only previous recognition was as Defensive Player of the Year a season ago.

