Advertisement

Davis named America East Player of the Year

Fifth straight and 13th time overall a Hoopcat has won the award
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM men’s basketball junior forward Ryan Davis has been named the 2020-21 Kevin Roberson America East Player of the Year, the conference announced Thursday morning. It’s the fifth straight time a Vermont player has won the award and 13th time overall.

Davis made the most of his twelve regular season games in a Catamount uniform this Winter, pacing America East in field goal percentage while finishing second in scoring and ninth in rebounding. He has been so impressive that as of Thursday, he trails only Iowa’s Luka Garza in national player efficiency rating.

Davis joins a long list of Cats who have won the award, including former teammate Anthony Lamb who was named Player of the Year each of the past two seasons. Award namesake Kevin Roberson, Matt Johnson, T.J. Sorrentine, Taylor Coppenrath (three times), Marqus Blakely (twice), Trae Bell-Haynes (twice), and Lamb (twice) are the other UVM players to have been named Player of the Year.

Stef Smith and Ben Shungu were the two other Cats to garner recognition from the league, with each being named to the conference’s Second Team and Shungu also being tabbed for the Defensive Team. It’s Smith’s third America East honor after a First Team nod last year and an All-Rookie selection in 2018. Shungu’s only previous recognition was as Defensive Player of the Year a season ago.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex.
Middlesex church destroyed by fire
NH parents accused of causing toddler’s fentanyl death
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home

Latest News

Cats seeking fourth-straight winning season
UVM Men’s Lax returns to the field
Cats set to play after more than 470 days off
UVM Men’s Soccer set to begin 2021 Spring campaign
Commissioner Joe Paolucci explains differences
What can Lake Monster fans expect from Futures League?
The Lake Monsters, under new ownership, will join the Futures League this summer.
Vermont Lake Monsters changing owners, leagues