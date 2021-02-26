Advertisement

How Vermont’s tech ed programs adapted to pandemic

Students in Burlington Technical Center aviation program at work.
Students in Burlington Technical Center aviation program at work.(Courtesy: Burlington Technical Center)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is National Career and Technical Education Month, and despite the pandemic, students at these centers are still graduating with the hands-on experience they need to jump into the workforce or college.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Bob Travers, the principal at the Center for Technology Essex, about what kinds of programs are available to his students and how they have adapted over the past year.

