Middlebury community pitches in to build ice rink

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury community is working together to provide a little outdoor fun during the final weeks of winter.

Maria Graham had the idea to build an outdoor ice rink in Middlebury just in time for the February school break. She got members of the Addison County School District and the Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department on board. Local businesses like Silver Maple Construction and Paris Farm Supply donated materials and labor and the fire and water departments filled the rink with 8,000 gallons of water.

Thanks to some cooperation from Mother Nature, it was completed in just a couple of weeks and opened February 13th. It will stay open as long as the weather allows.

