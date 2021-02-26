Middlesex church fire linked to electrical problems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say a fire that burned a Middlesex church to the ground Wednesday was likely sparked by electrical problems.

The fire at the Middlesex United Methodist Church was reported just after 11 a.m. The first firefighters arrived in less than 15 minutes but it didn’t take long for the circa 1906 structure to become fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say high water in the basement and high levels of carbon monoxide prevented them from an initial assessment, but they were later able to determine that the fire started in the basement’s furnace room and was electrical in nature.

The building was a complete loss.

