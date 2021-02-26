New York police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WCAX) - An Ohio woman has died from her injuries after she was hit by a driver in St. Lawrence County.

It happened Thursday morning around 6 a.m. in the town of Lawrence. Police say Nicholas Hazen, 24, of Lawrence was headed north on Peru Street when he struck Delila Swartzentruber, 21, of Ohio, with his pickup.

Swartzentruber was transported to Canton and later airlifted to Syracuse, where she died from her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.