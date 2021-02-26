NY lawmakers aim to address North Country needs

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country Lawmakers gathered virtually Friday morning for their annual Legislative Breakfast.

Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, joined Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, to speak about what’s on their agenda for the upcoming year. The three agreed to avoid partisanship and work together for the greater good of the North Country.

Topics included improved broadband, the closed border, and vaccine distribution. All agree that the COVID response and restoring the economy are a top priority

Senator Dan Stec says it’s looking like the federal government will help address the state’s expected $15 billion budget gap in the latest stimulus package.

Assemblyman Jones said it’s important to make sure the money that’s meant for local government goes directly to local government and not to the state.

