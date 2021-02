BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-year-old bunny named Fernando.

This soft boy loves to explore and loves his treats. He is a cuddle bug once he warms up to you. This adventurous boy is looking for his new home. To learn more about this bunny boy check out the Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

