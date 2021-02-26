Police find stolen guns and drugs at St. Johnsbury home

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Stolen guns, drugs and thousands of dollars -- all picked up from a home in St. Johnsbury.

St. Johnsbury Police say they worked with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Northern Vermont Drug Task Force, and the FBI to check out a home on Portland Street Thursday.

Officers say they arrested everyone inside and searched the home.

That’s when police say they found 11 firearms, two of the handguns were stolen and one of the rifles was stolen. Two other guns had the serial numbers filed off.

Police also say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Six people have charges, ranging from trafficking to attempted murder.

-Tyge Searl, age 36, charged with Trafficking Fentanyl

-Heather Powers, age 32, charged with Trafficking Fentanyl

-Paul Downer, age 25, charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, and Attempted Murder

-Ariya Sweeney, age 19, charged with Impeding a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest

-Sherod Hackett, age 22, charged with Trafficking Fentanyl

-Jonathan Headley, age 24, charged with Trafficking Fentanyl

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.