Police look for 3rd person accused in NH child’s fentanyl death

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man accused of negligent homicide and other charges in the fentanyl death of a 21-month old girl.

The girl’s parents were arrested and jailed on similar charges this week. Police are searching for 25-year-old Dana Dolan, last known to be in the Tilton, Northfield and Laconia areas.

Dolan was in a vehicle with the parents and their two young daughters on Nov. 16. They were at a truck stop in Londonderry. He told police all three adults had used heroin and eventually fell asleep in the vehicle. He said he woke up to the father yelling “she’s dead” regarding the daughter.

Related Story:

NH parents accused of causing toddler’s fentanyl death

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)