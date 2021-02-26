Advertisement

Police look for 3rd person accused in NH child’s fentanyl death

Offiicals say 36-year-old Mary Lou Zachmeyer, of Mount Pleasant, has been arrested following a...
Offiicals say 36-year-old Mary Lou Zachmeyer, of Mount Pleasant, has been arrested following a theft at HyVee in Henry County.(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man accused of negligent homicide and other charges in the fentanyl death of a 21-month old girl.

The girl’s parents were arrested and jailed on similar charges this week. Police are searching for 25-year-old Dana Dolan, last known to be in the Tilton, Northfield and Laconia areas.

Dolan was in a vehicle with the parents and their two young daughters on Nov. 16. They were at a truck stop in Londonderry. He told police all three adults had used heroin and eventually fell asleep in the vehicle. He said he woke up to the father yelling “she’s dead” regarding the daughter.

Related Story:

NH parents accused of causing toddler’s fentanyl death

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
File photo
Walgreens vaccine slots fill up for Vermonters
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Goats at Joneslan Farm
Longtime dairy farm switches from cows to goats
Courtesy: Irasburg Fire Department
Worker burned in Ethan Allen Mill fire

Latest News

File photo
Could pandemic further erode the New England town meeting?
File photo
Walgreens vaccine slots fill up for Vermonters
St. Johnsbury coffee shop sets up fund for student scholarships
Racism is being declared a public health emergency in Burlington
Racial equity discussions continue in Burlington