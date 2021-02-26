Advertisement

Racial equity discussions continue in Burlington

Racism is being declared a public health emergency in Burlington
Racism is being declared a public health emergency in Burlington
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington community members of color are invited to a meeting to talk about racial equity in the Queen City.

Black, Indigenous and people of color or BIPOC who live, work or visit Burlington are welcome to attend the discussion over Zoom.

Skyler Nash with the city’s Racial Equity Inclusion and Belonging Department says city leaders are developing a plan to address racial equity.

The focus of Friday night’s meeting is to talk about goals and priorities.

It’s happening from 4 - 6 p.m.

Click here for more information and to register.

