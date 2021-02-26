Rutland Town considers housing development

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Town officials are weighing a big housing development proposal.

The John Flatley Company out of Massachusetts is proposing to build a 260-unit, five-building community on Middle Road, just off Route 7 and close to the Green Mountain Plaza.

The 180-acre site has been up for sale and the actual project would use about 14 acres. The rest will be open land for the community.

Rutland Town Selectboard member Mary Ashcroft says she is cautiously optimistic about the concept. “We’re looking forward to working with the developer and we are wanting to hear from people in the area, townspeople in particular, about their concerns and their ideas. We’re hopeful and we’re going to take it one step at a time,” she said.

Ashcroft says that current available housing is aging and there’s a need for the kind of one and two-bedroom units in the proposed plan.

The developer describes it as housing for “young professionals” and “empty nesters.” They are expected to submit an Act 250 permit for the project in a couple of months.

