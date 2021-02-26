St. Johnsbury coffee shop sets up fund for student scholarships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local coffee shop in Saint Johnsbury is all about two things: caffeine and community. When customers continued to stop in for their regular, the shop made sure they kept their end of the deal.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we have these continued customers day after day,” said Ian Carlet, a co-owner of Locally Social Coffee.

With a motto of “It feels good to do good” -- it’s no surprise Locally Social Coffee has been making donations to local organizations since opening in 2012.

They have donated to community organizations like Kingdom Animal Shelter, Umbrella, DCF, Walk to End Alzheimer’s and more.

Through the COVID-19 shutdown and reopening, they say they felt loved and supported by the community. In turn, they reflected and thought of another way to make sure the community was feeling the love the same way.

“One of the things we reflected on was the high school students and the experience they were going through. Ian and myself both graduated from the Saint J Academy and our experience was drastically different then what the students are experiencing, so we decided lets give back to the kids in the same way the community gave back to us,” said Cari Carlet, Locally Social Coffee co-owner.

Cari says they created a high school student scholarship through the shop for $500. Then, donations began pouring in.

“It took on a life of its own. The community wanted to add to the fund, so very quickly, this went from a $500 award and exploded into a $2500 award,” she said.

They say people donated what they could, which means they can now pick two students from a stack of 20 applications.

The goal is to help pay for college.

And will it continue? When asked, they just pointed me to their motto.

“It feels good to do good, that’s what it comes down to and that’s what it has always been about for us is it feels good to do good,” said Cari.

So whether they are crowd funding for the next shelter, student, or organization in need, or keeping the coffee pot hot for the next person through the door, the owners say they have the back of the community that has theirs.

“We share with all of the happy and sad moments, so we are with them through all of it and it’s important and it’s important to be there,” said Ian.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.