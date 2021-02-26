‘Stand your ground’ from your car advances in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Republican-led New Hampshire House debated two bills Thursday inspired by last summer’s massive demonstrations against racial injustice, rejecting one that would have banned police from using rubber bullets or tear gas and approving another that would expand the state’s “stand your ground” law to include motor vehicles.

The bill sent to the Senate would expand that law to cases in which a felony was committed against a person in a vehicle.

As originally proposed, it also would have said “or in the commission of a riot” against someone in a car.

The rejected bill was aimed at protecting peaceful protestors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)