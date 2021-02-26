Stuck in Vermont: Pie Society serves up comfort in the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In March of 2020, chef Jonathan Davis closed his restaurant, the Starving Artist Café in South Burlington’s Davis Studio, due to the pandemic.

By August, Jonathan had launched a new business called Pie Society. He bakes 80 to 100 pies every week and there are three options — two savory, one sweet — with two pickup locations.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger met up with Jonathan to watch some pie prep and discuss his longtime love of the buttery nine-inch pastries.

