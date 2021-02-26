Sununu pitches community college, university system merger

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire should move quickly to merge its community college and university systems, developing a solid plan within a year and implementing it soon after.

But some lawmakers and school officials are wary. Sununu, who announced his plan to combine the systems during his inaugural address last month, described it Friday to members of the House Finance Committee who are working on the state’s next two-year budget.

He said the merger will save money, but the more important goal is creating a more seamless pathway for students.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)