University Mall shooting suspect arrested in Florida

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 18-year-old man accused of firing a 9 mm handgun multiple times inside the University Mall on February 1st has been arrested in Florida.

South Burlington Police say Tyshane Smith, 18, was taken into custody following an extensive fugitive investigation. Smith is currently being held in Dade County pending extradition proceedings on his Vermont arrest warrant.

Police identified Smith as the lone shooter in the incident that sent one bystander to the hospital and closed down the mall for several hours. The victim was hit by shrapnel and suffered minor injuries. It’s still unclear why Smith fired the gun, but police say there was a long-standing disagreement between him and his intended target.

The South Burlington Police were assisted in this investigation by the United States Marshals Service.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.