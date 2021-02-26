UVM Men’s Lax returns to the field

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team hasn’t been off quite as long as the men’s soccer team, but it has still been a while. The Cats last played a competitive game in March 2020, but will end that drought Saturday at Bryant.

Chris Feifs enters his fifth season at the helm, with the Cats coming off a third consecutive winning season.

The NCAA granted a blanket waiver for Spring athletes to regain the year of eligibility they normally would have expended last Spring, but the Cats were only able to bring back one fifth year senior, with stalwarts like Rob Hudson and Nick Washuta moving on. There is a lot left for the Cats to sort out, but for now, they’re just excited to get back on the field.

“First and foremost, it feels amazing to be back here, to have this opportunity to compete again with this great group of guys is something we definitely don’t take for granted after all we’ve been through,” Feifs said. “It’s really been a process of being flexible and being adaptable to whatever was thrown our way. It really kind of goes back to the culture we have here in our locker room, it was able to keep our guys in tact and keep guys focused with our eyes on the prize and continuing to work hard and stay focused despite the setbacks. So hopefully we can take another step forward as a program on Saturday.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.