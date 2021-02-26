UVM Men’s Soccer set to begin 2021 Spring campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team hasn’t played a game in 470 days, but they are set to end their long drought Saturday afternoon when they host UMass.

While many college soccer programs played during their regular Fall window, the NCAA didn’t sponsor a national championship and nonconference matchups were few and far between. There will however be a D1 NCAA tournament this Spring, giving the Cats further incentive beyond competitive pride.

Like many teams, UVM will have to overcome a slew of challenges this season, from the long layoff to more roster turnover than usual, inverted seasonal weather and abnormal scheduling. But all things considered, the Cats are excited to finally be able to get back out and compete.

“It’s exciting to see though,” said UVM head coach Rob Dow. “It’s exciting to kind of start with a clean slate. And in a pandemic, we talk about the elephant in the room here and really enjoy the passion to be able to get out on the field and be able to stop kicking the crap out of each other and start competing against some other teams.”

