Vermont creates new agriculture commission

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new commission is working in Vermont to better the ag industry.

The Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture was created through an executive order by Governor Phil Scott.

It features representatives from different agricultural sectors including dairy, maple, as well as experts on Vermont’s food system and environmental, and land use issues.

Their focus will be on viability and adaptability in the agriculture industry in the Green Mountains.

Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture and commission co -chair, Anson Tebbetts, says this commission is a good move coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, and secures long-term thinking on one of Vermont’s most crucial assets.

“We have learned through this pandemic that ag was very very important because they are feeding us. We saw the supermarkets we saw the empty shelves, we saw people looking to get food locally. But we also saw some gaps we had some infrastructure issues, whether it was getting meat processed or getting to different markets. So we need to seize this opportunity through this commission to look to this year, next year and to another decade,” said Tebbetts.

Tebbetts also says by signing this executive order it elevates agriculture here in Vermont to a new level of importance, especially in rural communities.

Commission members have not been appointed yet.

