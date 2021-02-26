Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The long-awaiting loosening of restrictions at long-term care facilities is just one of many topics expected on Friday during Vermont’s pandemic press conference.

The new guidance now says that when the benefit of physical touch outweighs the risk, it’s okay as long as hygiene practices are followed. The contact is recommended to be brief, like a hug.

On Friday, we should also get an update on any college cases, any outbreaks and trends.

In addition, we expect updates on the vaccine rollout. That includes pharmacies offering doses, as well as state clinics allowing people 65-plus to register Monday.

You can watch that live on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

