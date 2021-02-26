Vt. House approves $80M COVID relief package

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont House lawmakers Friday gave the greenlight to nearly $80 million in COVID relief funding.

The package is a bridge until more help comes from Congress in the coming months. It includes about $10 million for businesses that missed out on previous grants, $20 million for housing and outdoor recreation, and money for the mental health system.

It also includes a $20 million down payment on the state’s unfunded pension liability, something Governor Phil Scott says only nibbles at the long-standing problem. “I’m a willing participant but I’m concerned that we’re kicking the can down the road a bit and we just have to work together to take on this incredibly difficult, challenging problem,” he said.

The package now moves to the Senate where lawmakers are expected to pass it next week.

