Vt. long-term care residents welcome easing of restrictions

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday marked a return to normalcy for some of Vermont’s most vulnerable, as new guidance for long-term care facilities took effect. High vaccination rates among the population mean more Vermonters can now finally hug friends and family again.

The new guidelines come as welcome news for Gene Brovost, a resident at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield, where everybody has had their vaccine. “We’re all primed and ready for that within the facility, some of us are ready to climb the walls,” he said.

Under new state rules effective Friday, the 90-year-old can once again hug his 12 grandchildren he hasn’t been able to see since the summer, when they had outdoor visits and had to stay six-feet apart. “I’m looking forward to having visitors and eventually being able to go visit,” Brovost said.

He has been living at Mayo for about 10 months as the facility has been on lockdown to protect staff and residents. But since everyone has had their shots, he’s been able to see other residents over activities.

With such strict measures in place, Mayo’s Vicki Slocum says they haven’t had a single case of coronavirus among residents or staff. “What the employees have done here to keep COVID out of the building has been a true tribute to how much they care for our residents. They have gone beyond the call of duty to make sure our residents are safe,” she said.

Under the new guidelines, the state says when the benefit of physical touch outweighs the risk, it’s allowed in long-term care facilities as long as hygiene practices are followed. Facilities also have to consider other risk factors like community spread, travel, and vaccination status.

Though visitation can start statewide Friday, Mayo is taking a little more time to set up special spaces for visits, beefing up sanitation, and other measures. “There’s a process of calling scheduling, making sure that everyone has the chance to see their families. So, it’s a process,” Slocum said. She says everyone is looking forward to March 8th, when they will carefully open their doors to indoor visitors, allowing residents to live their lives again.

New Hampshire officials expect to issue visitation guidance next week for long-term care. The rules will are expected to include that facilities are COVID free and for everyone to be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. They say a vast majority of facilities have started in-person visits and that everyone in long-term care facilities should receive their second shot by the end of this week.

