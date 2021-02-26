Advertisement

Welch: Vermont may get $900M from “American Rescue Plan”

(KYOU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden announced an “American Rescue Plan” that would amount to $1.9 trillion dollars. The money part of the COVID-19 recovery plan to help Americans during the pandemic.

Thursday, Congressman Peter Welch said that he estimates Vermont will get $900 million dollars from that $1.9 trillion.

If the plan is passed, state government will get $600 million dollars and towns would receive $300 million and most Vermonters would receive a $1,400 dollar stimulus check.

Welch also says there’s money earmarked for vaccines, contact tracing, more unemployment benefits, and resources to help reopen schools for in person learning.

He says this latest package has much more flexibility than previous relief packages.

The U.S. House is aimed to vote on the relief package Friday and the Senate hopes to pass it through reconciliation by March 14th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a church fire in Middlesex.
Middlesex church destroyed by fire
NH parents accused of causing toddler’s fentanyl death
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
COVID cases remain on the rise in Burlington, Winooski
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home

Latest News

barre flags
Barre voters to decide what flags should be flown in the city, on town meeting day
Tyshane Smith, 18 was arrested in Florida.
University Mall shooting suspect arrested in Florida
File photo
Burlington police continue racial justice discussions
The Vermont Agency of Education is surveying teachers on whether they are interested in getting...
Vt. Education Agency surveys teachers on COVID vaccinations