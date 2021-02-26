Welch: Vermont may get $900M from “American Rescue Plan”

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden announced an “American Rescue Plan” that would amount to $1.9 trillion dollars. The money part of the COVID-19 recovery plan to help Americans during the pandemic.

Thursday, Congressman Peter Welch said that he estimates Vermont will get $900 million dollars from that $1.9 trillion.

If the plan is passed, state government will get $600 million dollars and towns would receive $300 million and most Vermonters would receive a $1,400 dollar stimulus check.

Welch also says there’s money earmarked for vaccines, contact tracing, more unemployment benefits, and resources to help reopen schools for in person learning.

He says this latest package has much more flexibility than previous relief packages.

The U.S. House is aimed to vote on the relief package Friday and the Senate hopes to pass it through reconciliation by March 14th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.