What can Lake Monster fans expect from Futures League?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters have a new league to play in: spurned during Minor League Baseball’s contraction this Winter, the Monsters were left in limbo without any way to build a roster or any teams to play against. In conjunction with the club’s sale to a group led by Chris English, the Monsters will be joining the Futures League, a summer collegiate baseball league for players hoping to get noticed by Major League scouts.

We spoke with Futures League Commissioner Joe Paolucci Thursday to ask what baseball fans can expect at Centennial going forward.

“The futures league is a lot of fun, and I’m not just saying that because I’m the commissioner,” Paolucci said.” “We have things such as a home run derby that not a lot of fans are used to seeing something like that. If the score’s tied after the tenth inning, the game’s over in 15 minutes because we go to a home run derby (to break the tie), two quick rounds. We’re basically a stadium league, with the exception of Westfield, we have all former professional ballparks that our teams compete in. The facilities are top notch. It’s just attendance-wise we’re one of the top collegiate summer leagues in the whole country. We just really put a great, fun, and affordable product out on the field.”

