Woman in international same-sex child custody case in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A woman charged with fleeing the United States for Nicaragua with her daughter rather than share custody with her former same-sex partner is in Buffalo, New York, to face the charges.

Federal prosecutors say that Lisa Miller pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including international parental kidnapping. Prosecutors say Miller fled the United States in 2009 with her then-7-year-old daughter rather than share custody of the child with Janet Jenkins, of Fair Haven, Vermont, her former civil union partner.

Miller returned to the United States from Nicaragua last month and was arrested in Miami. Miller’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Related Stories:

Now-adult child in civil union custody battle seeks removal from suit

Woman in civil union custody case who fled the US held in Miami

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)