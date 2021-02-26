BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “almost-weekend,” everyone! The work week has been ending up on a nice note today - a definite MAX Advantage day with lots of sunshine and typical, late-February temperatures.

Skies will be full-moonlit tonight. But then a system will be coming in, from south to north, with some snow to start the weekend on Saturday morning. Winds will pick up out of the south, and that will bring in warmer air, especially to the Champlain Valley. The snow will change to rain showers in the afternoon. All of this precipitation will be moving out of here late Saturday into Saturday night and the wind will die down.

There may be a tiny bit of sunshine early Sunday, otherwise it will be clouding up as another system moves in with more rain late in the day. Winds will again be picking up out of the south. The rain will mix with some snow Sunday night into early Monday.

There will be a break for much of Monday with some sunshine, but a clipper system will be whipping through late Monday into Monday night with a round of snow showers & possible squalls. As the clipper zips through, it will bring in blustery NNW winds and a shot of cold air for Tuesday.

Then it will start to warm back up again to above average levels for Wednesday & Thursday, both of which are looking partly sunny at this point.

Have a great last weekend of February, despite the active weather! -Gary

