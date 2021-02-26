Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The work week will end on a nice note - a definite MAX Advantage day with lots of sunshine and typical, late-February temperatures.

Skies will be full-moonlit tonight. But then a system will be coming in, from south to north, with some snow to start the weekend. Winds will pick up out of the south, and that will bring in warmer air, especially to the Champlain Valley. The snow will change to rain showers in the afternoon. All of this precipitation will be moving out of here late Saturday into Saturday night and the wind will die down.

There may be a tiny bit of sunshine early Sunday, otherwise it will be clouding up as another system moves in with more rain later in the day. Winds will again be picking up out of the south.The rain will mix with some snow Sunday night into early Monday.

There will be a break for much of Monday with some sunshine, but a clipper system will be whipping through late Monday into Monday night with a round of snow showers and blustery conditions. As the clipper zips through, it will bring in blustery NNW winds and a shot of cold air for Tuesday.

Then it will start to warm back up again to above average levels for Wednesday & Thursday, both of which look partly sunny. But we are keeping an eye on a system that could bring more snow/rain showers for those 2 days.

Have a great last weekend of February, despite the active weather! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
File photo
Walgreens vaccine slots fill up for Vermonters
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Chimney fire destroys Waitsfield home
Goats at Joneslan Farm
Longtime dairy farm switches from cows to goats
Courtesy: Irasburg Fire Department
Worker burned in Ethan Allen Mill fire

Latest News

Late Night Max Advantage Forecast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast
wx
Thursday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast