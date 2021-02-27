H.S. basketball for Friday, February 26th
Highlights from wins by BFA-Fairfax, CVU, Essex, Rice and St. Johnsbury boys basketball
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26th
BOYS BASKETBALL
BFA-Fairfax 36, Winooski 35
CVU 58, South Burlington 40
Danville 60, Peoples 57
Essex 53, Spaulding 46
Hazen 78, Thetford 59
Lyndon 39, Lake Region 29
Middlebury 64, Mount Abraham 59
Montpelier 53, U-32 35
Mount Mansfield 45, Vergennes 28
North Country 48, Enosburg 41
Rice 76, Burlington 48
St. Johnsbury 47, Colchester 42
Twinfield 57, Stowe 52
Williamstown 53, Randolph 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 58, Mount Anthony 13
Mill River 32, Long Trail 24
Mount St. Joseph 58, Otter Valley 38
Rivendell 46, Leland & Gray 25
Windsor 85, Springfield 31
