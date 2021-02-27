Advertisement

H.S. basketball for Friday, February 26th

Highlights from wins by BFA-Fairfax, CVU, Essex, Rice and St. Johnsbury boys basketball
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26th

BOYS BASKETBALL

BFA-Fairfax 36, Winooski 35

CVU 58, South Burlington 40

Danville 60, Peoples 57

Essex 53, Spaulding 46

Hazen 78, Thetford 59

Lyndon 39, Lake Region 29

Middlebury 64, Mount Abraham 59

Montpelier 53, U-32 35

Mount Mansfield 45, Vergennes 28

North Country 48, Enosburg 41

Rice 76, Burlington 48

St. Johnsbury 47, Colchester 42

Twinfield 57, Stowe 52

Williamstown 53, Randolph 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Fair Haven 58, Mount Anthony 13

Mill River 32, Long Trail 24

Mount St. Joseph 58, Otter Valley 38

Rivendell 46, Leland & Gray 25

Windsor 85, Springfield 31

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Gov. Scott: ‘Our kids are not OK’
Tyshane Smith
University Mall shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Police arrest 6, seize stolen guns in St. Johnsbury drug raid
Nelson the miniature donkey with owner Ashley Kirk.
Small Vermont donkey with big voice goes viral
File photo
Owners of company involved in NH crash that killed 7 charged

Latest News

Scores and highlights from around the state
H.S. Girls Hoops for Thursday, February 25th
Fifth straight and 13th time overall a Hoopcat has won the award
Davis named America East Player of the Year
Cats seeking fourth-straight winning season
UVM Men’s Lax returns to the field
Cats set to play after more than 470 days off
UVM Men’s Soccer set to begin 2021 Spring campaign