Lake Placid Center for the Arts hosting Zoom play festival

NORTH ELBA, NY. (WCAX) - The Lake Placid Center for the Arts is hosting their first ever Zoom play festival, called ZoomFest.

Shows began streaming on February 26.

Playwrights from across the world sent in over 135 submissions to a panel of judges, who picked their favorite eight.

Those have now been adapted, cast, and performed by directors and actors all over the country via Zoom.

Some are funny, some are sad, and some are supernatural, but they all give a taste of the theater experience that’s been missing since the pandemic began.

“In times like these, when we can’t be live and we can’t be in a real theater, this is the next best thing. It’s this whole new environment so we thought we might as well jump up and embrace it. And the best thing too is that you’re in the privacy of your own home if you want to hit the pause button and go get a snack you’re more than welcome to do so and come back and watch the rest,” says Tara Palen of the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.

It costs $10 to view the shows.

They’ll be available for viewing until the end of March.

