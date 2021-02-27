Mask-defying Newport store remains open

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport business appears to continue to defy the governor’s mask mandate despite legal actions by the state and losing its UPS Store franchise deal.

The former UPS Store on Friday now has a sign on the door asking for financial support for its legal fees as the state prepares to take them to court. The original sign notifying customers that employees will not wear masks also remains in place.

An Orleans Superior Court judge on Tuesday granted the state’s motion for a temporary restraining order, ordering the business, now going by “Derby Port Press,” and its owner, Andre “Michael” Desautels, to stop violating the governor’s executive order.

Newport officials say the store is not a reflection of how the whole city feels. “Our jurisdiction limits us. Our city police are driving by frequently to monitor. They are reporting back to the Attorney General’s office, as they should,” said Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin

The AG’s office says they still hope the store will get into compliance. A court date is set in the case for next Friday.

