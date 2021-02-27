Advertisement

U.S. Marshals, SBPD arrest Maine shooting suspect

arrested handcuff graphic
arrested handcuff graphic(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2021
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man connected to a 2020 shooting in Maine was arrested in South Burlington on Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service says both they and South Burlington Police apprehended Christopher Farrow, 32, following a high speed chase down Route 7 in South Burlington.

26 year-old Hailey Goetz of Jericho was driving the car during the chase, but stopped the car just in front of the Sea-Way car wash where both people were ordered out of the car and arrested.

The U.S. Marshals say Farrow was a violent fugitive wanted for multiple felony warrants including illegal possession of a firearm and assault stemming from a shooting in Skowhegan, Maine last year. Other charges include criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing and reckless conduct.

Farrow was also wanted in Connecticut for a parole violation, with a $250,000 bail.

Farrow’s bail in Maine sits at $100,000 respectively.

Farrow is being held on $75,000 bail while he awaits court proceedings to be extradited back to Connecticut.

Goeltz was cited for eluding a police officer. She was released and will appear before a judge at a later date.

