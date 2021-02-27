What to do Saturday, Feb. 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

How about skiing for a cause? The Alzheimers Association’s 34th annual Camel’s Hump Challenge is set for this Saturday.

The event will offer a rigorous wilderness ski touring experience. Skiers will travel around the third highest peak in Vermont’s Green Mountains. With both in-person and virtual accommodations. All proceeds from the event will support the educational programs and services that are provided free of charge by the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter. Their goal this year is to raise $60,000.

Registration for the in-person event is capped at 50 participants.

And if you are looking for something for any age you could try the Family Flamingo Scavenger Hunt?

The Cavacas Family decided to put together a covid safe family fun activity. They will be hiding 12 pink flamingos in Stockbridge, Rochester, Hancock, and Granville Saturday. You and your family can figure out clues, and find flamingos. There will be three winners, for those who find the flamingos first.

The first prize will be a toy bundle worth $100, the second will be a $50 bundle, and the third will be a toy bundle worth $25.

Are you curious about what life under the ice is like? Point au Roche State Park is hosting an event to explore just that.

From 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., this morning Park Naturalist will take you on an adventure. All of this is all free. For more info check out their event page.

