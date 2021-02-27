BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any showers or snow showers will end tonight, with most of Sunday being a quiet day. Highs will be getting into the low 40s. Another system will bring showers by late afternoon, with a few mountain snow showers. Showers are expected overnight into Monday morning. There will be a lull during the day Monday, then an Arctic cold front will blast through during the afternoon, with snow showers and possible squalls. Stay tuned. This will be followed by sharply colder air overnight and Tuesday.

High pressure will bring lots of sunshine Tuesday, but it will be cold and blustery, with highs only in the teens. Lows will be in the single digits. Wednesday will be much warmer, however, with fair conditions and highs in the upper 30s. Fair and seasonable weather can be expected into Saturday, with highs generally in the low 30s.

