BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a little messy, with a morning mix of snow, sleet and perhaps a bit of freezing rain...changing to showers during the afternoon. A trace to 3 inches accumulation is possible, especially in the mountains. Showers will end quickly early this evening, followed by mostly cloudy skies for tonight. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s. Most of Sunday will be mostly cloudy, then a weak system will bring late afternoon/early evening showers, changing to snow showers overnight. Sunday will be on the mild side, with highs in the low 40s.

A few rain/snow showers are expected Monday, then we’ll be keeping an eye on an Arctic cold front during the evening. Snow showers and possible squalls will accompany the front, with a quick 1 to 2 inches of snow possible. This will be followed by a surge of cold air on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny, but blustery and cold with highs only in the teens, and lows a few degrees either side of zero.

The latter half of the week will warm up, with fair weather expected Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, and lows in the 20s.

