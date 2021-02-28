Advertisement

Beansie’s Bus gives back

By Erin Brown
Feb. 27, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular food truck in Burlington is closed for the winter, but it’s still feeding the community.

On Saturday, the staff at Beansie’s Bus handed out about 180 boxes of free food outside the police station, where they park their food truck in the summer.

Staff say they want to give back to those who support their business.

They say a few hundred people stopped by for food on Saturday and a handful of others asked for delivery.

“A lot of good families and we got maybe 10 that we go deliver to,” said Chris Corron of Beansie’s Bus. “Different people that don’t have rides, they contacted us on our Facebook page and we actually go deliver to a few on North Avenue, a few in Colchester and a few in Milton.”

The boxes are filled with grocery items like milk, hot dogs, cheese, potatoes and yogurt.

