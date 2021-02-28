Burlington mayoral candidates' last weekend before Town Meeting Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the final stretch before Town Meeting Day when Burlington voters will choose the Queen City’s next mayor.

On the weekend before Election Day, Burlington’s mayoral candidates, Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger, Progressive City Council President Max Tracy and Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng are optimistic they’ll secure the seat.

On Saturday, all three men said they’re taking a step back from campaigning this weekend and want voters to spend these final days educating themselves on the issues and where each candidate stands.

“To give them this weekend to reflect and also to make sure that they know that we are available. If they have any last questions, we are here to answer those questions,” said Dieng.

“We’ve got lots of outreach happening through the weekend and we’re happy to answer any last minute questions that folks have. We certainly want people to be well-informed when making their choices,” said Tracy.

“I think my biggest message is make sure you get out and vote. We sent out 25,000 ballots to all registered voters. A lot of them are back in but many people still haven’t voted yet. We really encourage people to do so,” Weinberger said.

Each candidate had one final message to voters before they cast their ballots.

“We’ve seen really positive reaction throughout the city to the message that we’ve been trying to get across this entire time which is that we really need to move beyond the status quo and that new leadership is really going to be required to do that,” Tracy said.

“We should not go back to the tradition or normal that we used to. We have one opportunity, which is Tuesday, to show Burlington that we can do much better and we have a candidate whose ready to transform this great city to the best city in North America,” said Dieng.

“I understand you may not have agreed with all of my decisions over the last nine years but I hope you see how hard I work for the people of Burlington every day,” said Weinberger. “I’ll continue working hard for you if you give me another chance.

”You can vote at your polling place on Tuesday or drop off your ballot at City Hall on Monday. Candidates say 7,000 ballots have already been returned.

If you’re still undecided, check our stories detailing where each candidate stands on key issues such as police reform, racial justice and City Place.

Related Stories:

Burlington mayoral candidates weigh in on police reforms

Burlington mayoral candidates weigh in on CityPlace

Burlington Mayoral Candidates: Following the money

YCQM: Feb. 21, 2021

Where Burlington mayoral candidates stand on racial justice

Burlington Mayoral Candidates: Miro Weinberger

Burlington Mayoral Candidates: Ali Dieng

Burlington Mayoral Candidates: Max Tracy

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.