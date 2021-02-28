Castleton downs Norwich Women’s Hockey in overtime

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Castleton women’s hockey team started hot and emerged victorious in an entertaining 4-3 overtime game Saturday afternoon at Norwich. It was the Spartans first win over the Cadets since January 16th, 2016.

Castleton and Norwich, playing in its first game of the season after numerous cancellations and postponements related to COVID-19, went back and forth through the first three periods. The Spartans would twice take leads on goals by Brooke Greenwood and Samatha Lawler, but the Cadets responded via Carley Sedlar and Melianne Reynolds to send the teams to the second intermission even at 2-2.

Norwich would take its first lead of the contest early in the third when KC Herne threw a pass across the crease for Ingrid Holstad-Berge who slotted it home, but Castleton had the answer just three minutes later via Riley Nichols. In the overtime period, it was Emily Harris who carried the puck into the offensive zone, then roofed her own rebound into the back of the net to win it.

With the victory, Castleton moves to 3-1-1 on the season, while Norwich drops to 0-1. The Cadets and Spartans will meet again at Spartan Arena in Rutland Sunday afternoon, with puck drop set for 4 p.m.

