Advertisement

Hard’ack Recreation Area seeing a lot of foot traffic

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hard’ack Recreation Area has been busy this year, and staff say it looks like one of the busiest years they’ve ever seen.

That’s partially because of the new lodge and offices now on premises. But people are taking advantage of the skiing, snowboarding, sledding, snowshoeing and equipment rentals available on site.

It was bustling when WCAX went during the week.

Staff say events held at the recreation area recently have been filled to capacity as people look for reasons to get out of the house.

“I think that people are looking for ways to be active, they’re looking for ways to feel good and certainly being outside is good for both your physical and mental health. And we’ve talked to so many people who have never been here before that are just discovering this place and then they’re back all the time so yeah I think we’re seeing a lot of people who just want to get outside,” says recreation director Kelly Viens.

On Town Meeting Day, voters in St. Albans City will decide whether or not a year-round pool will be added to Hard’ack.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
arrested handcuff graphic
U.S. Marshals, SBPD arrest Maine shooting suspect
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Gov. Scott: ‘Our kids are not OK’
File photo
Owners of company involved in NH crash that killed 7 charged
Former civil union partners Janet Jenkins and Lisa Miller with their daughter, Isabella-File...
Woman in international same-sex child custody case in court

Latest News

Fun things to do this Sunday
What to do Saturday, Feb. 28
Looking ahead: Week of March 1
Looking ahead: Week of March 1
What to do Saturday, Feb. 28
Talking Politics: Braver Angels helps Vermonters find common ground
Talking Politics: Braver Angels helps Vermonters find common ground