Hard’ack Recreation Area seeing a lot of foot traffic

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hard’ack Recreation Area has been busy this year, and staff say it looks like one of the busiest years they’ve ever seen.

That’s partially because of the new lodge and offices now on premises. But people are taking advantage of the skiing, snowboarding, sledding, snowshoeing and equipment rentals available on site.

It was bustling when WCAX went during the week.

Staff say events held at the recreation area recently have been filled to capacity as people look for reasons to get out of the house.

“I think that people are looking for ways to be active, they’re looking for ways to feel good and certainly being outside is good for both your physical and mental health. And we’ve talked to so many people who have never been here before that are just discovering this place and then they’re back all the time so yeah I think we’re seeing a lot of people who just want to get outside,” says recreation director Kelly Viens.

On Town Meeting Day, voters in St. Albans City will decide whether or not a year-round pool will be added to Hard’ack.

