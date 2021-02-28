Hardwick woman celebrates 100th birthday with car parade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Birthday parades have become a pandemic staple to celebrate loved ones at a safe distance.

In Hardwick, Vermont. a very special lady, Mae Jowers, celebrated her 100th birthday this week. Her family wasn’t able to give her the party they wanted to because of the pandemic, but instead, they threw her a car parade that she says made her feel like a queen.

“I’m happy to probably have another whole year ahead of me,” said Jowers at her celebration.

Mae Jowers might now be 100 years old, but you’d never know it. She was born in 1921 and is still living by herself. “That arthritis you know, but otherwise I feel good,” said Jowers.

She bakes, does puzzles, reads her bible, and exercises every day, but most of all, loves being around her community, which has been a challenge in a year where she couldn’t see those friends and family.

“I think that’s the hardest thing for her because family and friends are what keep her going, and that’s important to her,” said Cathy Silk, one of Jowers’s granddaughters.

Not wanting this momentous occasion to be missed, Mae’s family got together and organized a car parade. Dozens of people held balloons and signs to recognize someone they all love very much.

”She’s spunky, and if I have to live to be 100, I want to be just like her. She’s always been there if I call her, she’s always been there any time day or night,” said another granddaughter Robin Blake.

“She does things for everybody -- if someone wanted the shirt off the back. If she knows someone is sick, she’s got to make them a meal,” said Jowers’s last living child, Barbara Keough.

Five generations of Jowers’s family and friends drove past her for the surprise parade in Hardwick.

“I’m happy that everybody came and hope to see them all next year,” said Jowers.

Over the course of her life, Jowers worked several jobs in the community, including at Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville, sewing clothes for JC Penny. Her family and friends also say she’s still feisty and always has a kind word for those around her.

“Smile and the world smiles with you, that’s me,” said Jowers. She’s lived alone for 43 years, since her husband died, and continues to do so with some help from her family.

And what’s the secret to living for a century?

“Just be happy and trust and love one another,” said Jowers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.