H.S. Hockey for Saturday, February 27th

Scores and highlights from around the state of Vermont
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOYS HOCKEY

Middlebury 3, Mt. Mansfield 1

South Burlington 7, Rutland 3

Rice 7, Stowe 0

Burr and Burton 4, Hartford 3

Essex 3, Missisquoi 1

Spaulding 5, U-32 2

Northfield 2, Burlington 2

Harwood 6, Brattleboro 4

BFA-St. Albans 5, Colchester 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lyndon-North Country 4, Burr and Burton 0

Burlington-Colchester 5, Hartford 2

Rutland 4, Missisquoi 3

Spaulding 7, Brattleboro 1

CVU-MMU 5, U-32 1

Harwood-Northfield 4, Middlebury 3

BFA-St. Albans 3, South Burlington 1

Essex 3, Rice 2 (OT)

Woodstock 2, Stowe 0

