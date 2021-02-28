H.S. Hockey for Saturday, February 27th
Scores and highlights from around the state of Vermont
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOYS HOCKEY
Middlebury 3, Mt. Mansfield 1
South Burlington 7, Rutland 3
Rice 7, Stowe 0
Burr and Burton 4, Hartford 3
Essex 3, Missisquoi 1
Spaulding 5, U-32 2
Northfield 2, Burlington 2
Harwood 6, Brattleboro 4
BFA-St. Albans 5, Colchester 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Lyndon-North Country 4, Burr and Burton 0
Burlington-Colchester 5, Hartford 2
Rutland 4, Missisquoi 3
Spaulding 7, Brattleboro 1
CVU-MMU 5, U-32 1
Harwood-Northfield 4, Middlebury 3
BFA-St. Albans 3, South Burlington 1
Essex 3, Rice 2 (OT)
Woodstock 2, Stowe 0
