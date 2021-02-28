Ice Golf Scramble raises $13,000 for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Golfers hit a different kind of course in Colchester Saturday. It’s the annual Ice Golf Charity Scramble, supporting kids battling cancer.

Golfers played the nine-hole circuit out on Malletts Bay. They say it’s just a regular day hitting the links, except, of course, on ice rather than grass. More than 130 golfers participated in this year’s sold out event, raising more than 13-thousand dollars for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.

“It’s really come full circle here, and we are so happy to have as many golfers as we do,” said organizer Dan Mclean. “Can’t believe we sold out this year with COVID being a thing, but we had enough tee times to get 34 teams out here today, and we are super excited.”

The teams also had the opportunity to take home prizes donated by the Scramble’s sponsors. This year marks the event’s fourth anniversary.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.