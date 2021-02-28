Icecats Swept by UMass-Lowell

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team suffered a fifth-straight defeat Saturday, seeing an early lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to UMass-Lowell. With the defeat, the Cats fall to 1-9-2 on the year.

Vermont showed signs of life in the early portion of this game, with sophomore captain Andrew Lucas scoring on a spectacular individual effort in the opening minutes, his first goal of the season. But Lowell would even the game on a power play in the second before taking their first lead early in the third. The Riverhawks would add an empty-netter before Tristan Mullin got a consolation goal back without enough time to mount a charge for the tying goal in the eventual 3-2 defeat.

After the game, UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft praised his team’s effort, but he took issue with the officials, specifically focusing on an incident late in the second period where a Lowell player grabbed and ripped freshman forward Dovar Tinling’s facemask off his helmet.

“Missed calls do happen all the time,” Woodcroft said. “I can think of three missed calls that happened against us, and I’m sure if I was Norm Bazin (Lowell’s head coach), I would find calls against them too. But the one that was quite egregious to me was the facemask incident of Dovar Tinling from another player on UMass-Lowell. From everything I understand of the rules, and what do I know, that’s an automatic five-minute major. Right in front of the linesman, right in front of the referees. That’s a no-brainer to me. I understand we were on a power play at the time and that’s gonna put the other team at a 5-on-3 disadvantage, but that to me was a flagrant foul.”

For what it’s worth, UVM was assessed four penalties in the game versus two for Lowell.

The Cats close out their regular season next week against an opponent to be determined, most likely on the road. The Hockey East Tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 10th.

