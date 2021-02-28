Looking ahead: Week of March 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at some stories that are on our radar for this week.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets has announced $200,000 in Grant Funds to strengthen Vermont’s specialty crop industries. Such as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture crops, and nursery crops.

If you’re interested in applying for this grant you must submit your pre-application by this Monday, March 1, by 4 p.m. To learn more about this program check out the Vermont Agriculture website.

Happening this Tuesday is town meeting day.

Most municipalities across the state will vote for their new local representatives, and much more. Among the hotly contested positions is Burlington Mayor. For The Queen City, the top three candidates are Ali Dieng, Max Tracy, and current Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Live coverage of the mayoral race election results will be available throughout the day on-air and here on Channel Three's website, wcax.com.

Also on Tuesday, a new addiction treatment center will be opening in St. Johnsbury town. The building will be inside an old veterinarian’s office.

Looking ahead to this Thursday is a discussion on water quality.

These clean water talks will be a monthly virtual series hosted by the department of environmental conservation. This talk will specifically discuss Vermont’s New Pay-For-Phosphorus Program. This program’s goal is to improve our water quality by paying participants on a performance-based model. This means participating farms will be paid for the pounds of phosphorus reduced above the required amounts using conservation practices.

Applications for this program will be first accepted in the fall of 2021. To be a part of the lecture you can register for free here. If you would like to stream the series click here. If you need accommodations you can reach out to ANR.CleanWaterVT@vermont.gov via email.

Also on Thursday, Burlington High School Students will have a place for in-person classes once again.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s Office will be hosting an Expungement ‘Tele clinic.’ to remove eligible criminal charges and convictions for clients of the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, Migrant Justice, and Mercy Connection.

According to Vermont’s Attorney General, certain convictions and dismissed charges may be removed from one’s record after a period of time has passed.

Donovan says many misdemeanors, 14 felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The clinic will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

